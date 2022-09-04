CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,866 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in CSX by 1,717.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 477,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 450,886 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in CSX by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 55,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,805 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

