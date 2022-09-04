CI Investments Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 359,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 105,400.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after acquiring an additional 145,453 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $222.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.39 and a 200 day moving average of $231.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

