Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $26,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

TSM opened at $80.90 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

