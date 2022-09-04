Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

