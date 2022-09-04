Capital Analysts LLC Sells 5,475 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWX. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 229.2% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 713,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after buying an additional 496,599 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 108.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 220,726 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,844,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GWX stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

