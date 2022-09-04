Capital Analysts LLC Sells 527 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.