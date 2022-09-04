Capital Analysts LLC Acquires Shares of 10,767 Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GNOM stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

