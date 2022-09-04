Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 19.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

