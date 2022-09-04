Capital Analysts LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $1,479,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Unilever by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

