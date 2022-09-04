Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after purchasing an additional 930,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,087,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 801,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,105,000 after acquiring an additional 75,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ESGD opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

