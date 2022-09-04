Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $186.85 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.21.

