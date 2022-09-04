nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.50 million-$403.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.49 million. nCino also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.19)-$(0.17) EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.50.
nCino Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43.
Insider Transactions at nCino
In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,576.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,099 shares of company stock worth $3,755,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after buying an additional 280,692 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in nCino by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after buying an additional 212,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in nCino by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in nCino by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.