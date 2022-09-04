Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of WB stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. Weibo has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $55.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Weibo by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weibo Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

