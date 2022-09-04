Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$365.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.32 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,830 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

