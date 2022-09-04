Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.58 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.85-$10.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $92.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.