ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATI Stock Down 0.2 %

ATI opened at $29.73 on Friday. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 743.44 and a beta of 1.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.14.

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $381,220. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

