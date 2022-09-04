Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.
