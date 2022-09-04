Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Harrow Health worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Harrow Health stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HROW. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

