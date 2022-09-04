Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 498,922 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Karyopharm Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $2,118,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 335,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,738 over the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KPTI stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $418.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.02.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

