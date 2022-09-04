Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.77% of JAKKS Pacific worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JAKK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,915,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 776,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About JAKKS Pacific
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)
