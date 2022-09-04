Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 192.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 368,953 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Evolution Petroleum worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 579.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 80,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $238.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPM. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

