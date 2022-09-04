Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 896,964 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 896,964 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of TechnipFMC worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Price Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.91.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.