Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,828 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.42% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $174.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $128.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries



Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

