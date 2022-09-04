Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 63,970 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 116.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,970 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Buckle worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 72.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,230.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 122,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 73.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 110,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,231,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.08. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $57.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

