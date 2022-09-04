Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 174.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,017,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,445,000 after acquiring an additional 617,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,157,000 after acquiring an additional 327,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,474,678 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.