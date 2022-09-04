Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 222,605 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 533.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,605 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of SandRidge Energy worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth about $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

NYSE SD opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

