Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,382 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.76% of Puma Biotechnology worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 59,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $68,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,317,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,213.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $68,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,317,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,423 shares of company stock valued at $259,897. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.66. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.