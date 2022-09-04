Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 14,393 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,497,000 after purchasing an additional 298,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA opened at $81.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.16.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

