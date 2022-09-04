Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $484.40 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $504.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

