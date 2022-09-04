Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,899 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,030 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Financial Institutions worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

FISI stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $394.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

