FORA Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.16. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $275,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $275,972.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,692.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,742. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

