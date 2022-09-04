FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,097 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at $513,388.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

CVLT opened at $52.54 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Further Reading

