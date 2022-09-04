FORA Capital LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lantheus by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lantheus by 332.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 193,585 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,073,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lantheus by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 515,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 148,498 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $78.48 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $700,218 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

