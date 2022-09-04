FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,455.4% during the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 343,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,384,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $87.92 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $390,094,721.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644 over the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Further Reading

