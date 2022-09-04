FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,795,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,112,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 0.40.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

