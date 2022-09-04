FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMST. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of TMST opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 30.97%. Equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

