FORA Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 78,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,182,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 132,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,749,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 206,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,751,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $400.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

