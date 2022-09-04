Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,127.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,328.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,340.67. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,049.81 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,745.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

