ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 9.4% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at $1,828,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ITT by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,196,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $71.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

