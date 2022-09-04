Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $168.45 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $276.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.18.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

See Also

