Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $623,000 Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after buying an additional 158,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 350,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 281,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 84,904 shares in the last quarter.

LIT opened at $71.72 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

