Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $5,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 141,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.85.

H opened at $88.13 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

