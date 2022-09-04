Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,771 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2,773.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

