Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $36,835,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,887,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $70,132,000 after buying an additional 691,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $21,790,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.01 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

