Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

