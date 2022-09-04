Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $681,000 Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,396,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,865,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.52. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $150.79.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

