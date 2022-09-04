HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 177.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,564 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 310.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 132,135 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 252.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 16.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 51,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $852,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UJAN opened at $29.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $31.67.

