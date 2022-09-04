Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,798 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 260.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 412.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

