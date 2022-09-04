Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 461 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.9 %

WPC stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

