Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,293.41

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,293.41 ($27.71) and traded as high as GBX 2,300 ($27.79). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,255 ($27.25), with a volume of 847 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £365.47 million and a PE ratio of 1,995.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,199.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,293.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brooks Macdonald Group

About Brooks Macdonald Group

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Dagmar Kent Kershaw acquired 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,360 ($28.52) per share, with a total value of £19,824 ($23,953.60).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

